Church, community bringing holiday spirit to families displaced by Norfolk fire

NORFOLK, Va. — The group at the Metropolitan AME Zion Church watched Thursday night as the apartment building across the street from their building was destroyed by a fire.

Luckily no one was injured, but the fire left 18 people without a home or belongings just days before Christmas.

In the days after the fire, we spoke with families.

"My son said, 'Mama, I'm ready to go home now,' and I couldn't do nothing but bust out crying," said one mother who was displaced by the fire.

The families said they're now just trying to find a way forward.

Those at the church were some of many who jumped in to help.

"It could be us. It could be anybody. These are our neighbors and we wanted to make sure they were taken care of because during this time of the year, to get burnt down four days before Christmas... it's a tragedy," said Rev. Darwin Little, Metropolitan AME Zion Church.

Rev. Little said they gathered necessities, but now they're hoping to restore some holiday spirit.

That's why Saturday afternoon they gave away toys to the kids of the families impacted. They had help from others in the community who heard of the tragedy on the news and brought out a sleigh — complete with Santa and the Grinch.

"It's our obligation to give back in our own community that we live in and make it a better place," said Dex Auer, with Southern Trust Mortgage. He was one of the community members who arrived with the sleigh.

Everyone said it's a good time to be neighborly.

"Most neighborhoods we live in now, a lot of people we don't know our neighbors, we don't know their names. But even if we don't know them, now is the time for everyone to come together and help," added Rev. Little.

While there were big smiles Saturday, families told News 3 they're still not sure how they're going to make it through the year.

Those with the church say while it's unfortunate that a tragedy brought them together with their neighbors, they're glad to help in any way they can.

They said the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church are still collecting clothing including socks, undergarments and seasonal necessities for kids and parents, as well as footwear and toiletries.