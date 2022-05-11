Watch
Churchland High School returns to virtual learning Thursday, Friday due to increase in COVID-19 cases

Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - In this , file photo, students stay distanced and in separate lanes when passing between classes at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 11, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Churchland High School will temporarily return to virtual learning Thursday and Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Families were notified of the change to virtual Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools, breakfasts and lunches will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the school for families to pick up. In addition, a school bus will travel through specific Churchland neighborhoods with meals available for pickup.

The Portsmouth Health Department would be the one to determine whether Churchland High is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

"By state law, students are no longer required to wear masks," Lauren Nolasco with Portsmouth Public Schools told News 3. "This requirement was also removed for staff members by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry."

