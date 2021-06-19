Cinema Cafe celebrates first-ever national cinema week with weeklong events including free popcorn day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - To celebrate the nation's first-ever cinema week, Cinema Cafe is bringing a week full of events and promotions.

The inaugural cinema week takes place June 22 through June 27.

Tuesday, June 22 is free popcorn day at all Cinema Cafe locations when you use the secret passphrase: "Cinema Week!"

Wednesday marks 'Wacky Wednesday Discount Ticket Day.'

On Thursday, moviegoers can enjoy 'Swag Day,' by grabbing some Cinema Cafe & movie swag at all locations.

The premiere of Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga takes place on Friday. Moviegoers will have the chance to take a selfie on the red carpet.

On Saturday certain locations, including the Virginia Beach Kemps River location, will have a featured car show, plus a Coppola wine tasting event.

Sunday, June 27, marks the end of cinema week and will be celebrated through giving. $1 of All Large Popcorn Sales will go to the Will Rogers Foundation’s Big Screen Big Hearts Campaign. The donation will support the Pioneers Assistance Fund.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the wonder of the big screen experience with our longtime fans and friends, at what we hope and plan to make an annual event,” said Caitlin Walker, Marketing Director for Cinema Cafe.

For more information, click here.