Citizen reports help police find, arrest Virginia Beach armed robbery suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are crediting people in the community for helping them arrest two men accused of robbing a homeowner at gunpoint over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 25 at 10 p.m., police say two armed men forced their way into a home in the 3000 block of Kings Row Court demanding money. They say the suspects assaulted the victim and ran off.

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received additional 911 calls from citizens who reported the suspects' suspicious behavior and provided descriptions of the alleged perpetrators.

Officers found the described suspects and took them into custody without incident. After further investigation, they were both arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Kyontez Aumere Leak and 28-year-old David Shaequane Townsend were charged with robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both Leak and Townsend are both being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

