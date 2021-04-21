Citizen shot, fatally wounded by police while search warrant served in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - An Elizabeth City resident was shot and killed while police executed a search warrant on them Wednesday morning.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was conducted in the 400 block of Perry Street at around 8:30 a.m. Police shot and fatally wounded the resident while serving the search warrant.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will assume responsibility for investigating this incident.

A press conference will be held at the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City as information develops on this shooting.

This is a developing story.