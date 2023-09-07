City and school bus collide in Wisconsin; 4 sent to hospital

WISCONSIN — Several passengers are injured after two buses collided in Racine, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Ring video captured the moment a school bus and city bus collided at an intersection.

The collision injured nearly a dozen passengers and sent at least four to the hospital.

Juan Carlos Salinas was one of the neighbors to witness the aftermath.

"I just got home from work, and I parked my truck, and then I hear the pow," Juan Carlos Salinas said.

And he quickly stepped in to help.

"I shut off the bus," Juan Carlos Salinas. "It was still running, so I shut it off, and I helped the bus driver out."

Salinas said the driver of the city bus was trapped in her seat behind the mangled front end of the vehicle.

Family members of that driver said she suffered major injuries to her leg.

"She's doing fine, but her leg is not," said Tekika High McGee, aunt of city bus driver. "She's in bad shape right now."

There were also two adults on the school bus: the driver and driver's assistant, who suffered minor injures.

Witnesses told police the school bus driver may not have seen the stop sign.

"I heard there was a tree to blame, so I don't really know," Sgt Kristi Wilcox, public information officer for Racine police. "That's still being investigated."

Police said they had just dropped off their last student before the bus ended up on it's side on Cassandra Casiano's lawn.

"Well, it was very shocking," Cassandra Casiano said.

She found out it was on her property through social media.

"I got off of work, and someone texted me and said, 'is there a bus on your yard? Cause the picture looks familiar,'" Cassandra Casiano said. "And then I'm like 'no' then I went on facebook, and I'm like: there's a bus on my yard!"

Investigators are still looking into the official cause of the crash.

Witnesses at the scene say they're thankful everyone is alive

