City Hall turmoil looms over city council elections in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - With Election Day just four days away, some voters told News 3 on Friday the ongoing drama at Portsmouth City Hall is motivating them to vote.

On Thursday, News 3 obtained a letter written by City Manager Tonya Chapman accusing Mayor Shannon Glover and Councilman Bill Moody of disrespecting her and creating a hostile work environment in breach of her contract.

Glover declined to respond.

Moody called the claims "baseless and politically motivated."

Moody is on the ballot this year. His seat is one of three up for election. In total, 11 people are running to claim the three at-large spots. Because the seats are at-large, all voters in the city can vote for each of the three seats.

Incumbents Chris Woodward and Paul Battle are also running for re-election.

Moody originally planned to not seek re-election but changed his mind after a majority of city council members voted to fire then Angel Jones in May.

On Friday, News 3 spoke with voters about how the drama would affect their votes.

"It is going to make a difference because now I've got some concerns that I didn't have at first," said voter Brenda Blount.

"I tend to not vote for toxic people who do what they do just because they can, so I look at a candidate's character," voter Norris Brown said.

The turmoil at City Hall has been an issue that's come up on the campaign trail, including at a candidates' forum in September.

"We have some on council now who will not respect what the majority thinks," Battle said.

"City leadership is broken," said candidate Mark Hugel.

"We need to change direction. We need to get focus back in solving your problems," said Moody.

"I have never seen another city in this area that has the news that's always bad," said former councilman and current candidate Nathan Clark.

Voters say the city council needs a refresh.

"I'm hoping for cooperation instead of being divisive and being confrontational. I want the city council to work together for the best of the citizens of Portsmouth, Virginia," said Brown.

"Hopefully with this election, we'll have some stability that is much needed," said Blount.