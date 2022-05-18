City leaders, community members discuss resiliency plans for Hampton flooding concerns

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton and community leaders are wrapping up a three-day workshop to create a plan to address rising sea levels and flood mitigation efforts for Phoebus, Buckroe and downtown Hampton.

The public is invited to attend a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at Jones Magnet Middle School to hear the strategic plan for those areas.

Studies show rising tides and sinking land have resulted in 1.47 feet of relative sea level rise in Hampton Roads since 1927.

Resilient Hampton's mission is to envision, create and empower Hampton to live and thrive with water and the impacts of climate change through approaches driven by data and values.

