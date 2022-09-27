City leaders propose curfew for teens to curb violent crimes in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.— Discussions are underway about a possible curfew for anyone under the age of 18 in Elizabeth City. Violent crimes among youth are raising concerns and forcing officials to look into possible solutions.

We spoke with Mayor Kirk Rivers and he said police would have to enforce the curfew but right now he believes the police department needs to focus on building trust with the community.

For Elizabeth City parents like Vanessa Spellman, she believes putting a curfew in place won't work.

"I don't think they're going to listen, people are still going to get out there some sort of way," said Vanessa Spellman, CEO of Mothers Against Gun Violence.

Spellman knows all too well about the impact of gun violence. Her 19-year-old grandson died in 2018 after he was shot eight times.

"Our police department was getting calls about gunshots. No actual homicides but gunshots just being constantly called in our police department," said Rivers.

Constant gunfire led to a discussion among Rivers and city council members about the proposed curfew. If passed this ordinance would require the police department to enforce the curfew. Rivers tell News 3 that the last time a curfew was enforced in Elizabeth City was in 1997.

"I want to make sure that all sides are heard and we can think about as we place this ordinance into place that we have heard from, that we have considered every option," said Rivers.

The curfew would apply to teens under 18, but council members and Rivers say the age range is up for debate and whether the curfew will be set for 11 p.m. Monday-Friday.

When asked if parents could be fined for repeated violations by their child, Rivers says instead of a fine he wants to sit down with any child out past curfew.

"I want to know why are they out after 1 a.m., what are they doing, and not to give them a record but find out what we can do better," said Rivers.

Rivers was asked why does he think that people who are carrying guns, especially the juveniles who are maybe committing these crimes, will even listen to a curfew.

"That's the reason why I want to meet with them. That's why I say maybe 2 or 3 instances they come in, and if they don't we wont give them a ticket," Rivers.

We asked since almost every police department is understaffed how are they going to use your resources to enforce this?

"That's one of the things we have to look at right now. We don't have the manpower to enforce," said Rivers.

With officers needed to enforce the curfew, Rivers doesn't want this to be racially aimed and wants to see trust built within the community before he can move forward with a decision on a curfew.

"I am not in terms of being speedy, but I'm going slow to make sure we don't have an Andrew Brown situation or a Breonna Taylor," said Rivers.

Spellman believes the way to stop violent crimes is to have more programs and activities within the city.

"We really don't have nothing for our kids to do, our black kids let's put it that way," said Rivers.

City council members will meet on October 10 to discuss this proposed curfew and are calling residents to weigh in. Rivers tell News 3 depending on what the community wants to see, they will vote in December.

