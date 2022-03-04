City of Hampton offers free semester at Virginia Technical Academy for residents hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Hampton is unveiling a new program to give residents a chance at a free semester of tech school.

The city will use grant money from a CARES Community Development Block Grant to fund scholarships to the Virginia Technical Academy. Hampton residents who have suffered hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply.

Classes are available for building maintenance, HVAC and electrical fields.

Day classes run Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and night classes are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m. The courses include a building maintenance program and level 1 electrical and HVAC classes.

The classes will be held at Virginia Technical Academy, located at 809 Omni Boulevard in Newport News.

Applications are due by Friday, March 11, and the spring semester will begin Monday, March 21. Applicants must show documentation of Hampton residence (such as a utility bill) and show hardship due to the pandemic.

To apply for the scholarship, call Virginia Technical Academy at 757-586-5322 and ask about the CARES Hampton Grant program.

Click here to see the flier for the program.