City of Hampton postponing temporary closure of I-64 eastbound ramp at Settlers Landing Road

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is postponing a traffic plan that would temporarily close access to the Settlers Landing Road eastbound I-64 ramp.

The program, which had been scheduled to start in early June, has been pushed back to later in the summer.

It would have impacted rush hour traffic at the I-64 interchange at Settlers Landing and Woodland Road by closing the ramp Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For the month of June, the access would be closed coming from Hampton University; for the month of July, access would be closed coming from Woodland Road.

The proposed changes are part of a larger plan to reduce congestion on city streets caused by motorists attempting to bypass rush hour traffic on I-64 east headed toward the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The city will continue to restrict access to the Mallory Street Bridge in Phoebus leading to I-64 East from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

News 3 is working to learn more about the project's postponement.