City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.

The pictures show the aquaplex's main indoor pool, as well as a look at the splash park and outdoor pool.

The city first broke ground on the aquaplex, which cost roughly $29.5 million, in July 2021.

City Manager Mary Bunting told News 3 that the city is trying to appeal to residents as well as visitors. She said part of the programming will include water safety and swim lessons, including a partnership with Hampton Public Schools.

Once open, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex facility will feature:

Eight-lane, 50 m. competition pool with two moveable bulkheads

State-of-the-art timing and scoring by Colorado Time Systems

Eight-lane, 25 yd. programming pool

1,500-seat elevated spectator viewing area

760 on-deck competitor seating

Pool-side whirlpool jacuzzi

2 one-meter springboards and 2 three-meter springboards

2,030 sq. ft. multipurpose room

1,270 sq. ft. team room

Culinary center concession food service

The price of admission has not yet been determined.