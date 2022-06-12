City of Newport News to host numerous Juneteenth events

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News is teaming up with the Downtown Newport News Merchants And Neighbors Association to offer a diverse schedule of events to commemorate Juneteenth.

Events kicked off with a poster contest for students expressing their thoughts on Juneteenth’s theme of liberty, freedom, equality and justice.

The Juneteenth Parade took place yesterday, June 11, 2022. The one and a half mile long parade took place in the southeast community along Jefferson Avenue. Marching groups, car clubs, decorated floats, schools, community groups, and local businesses all took part in the event.

Events focusing on education, awareness and commemoration continues until Sunday, June 19, 2022 at various locations around the city.

A Juneteenth concert in Lincoln Park will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 5 p.m.

