City of Norfolk moves forward with improvements at old Greenies site

Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 22, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The city is moving forward with improvements to the old site of Greenies around 1st View Street and Ocean View Avenue.

Over the next two years, crews will be restoring dunes, walkways and public space, according to the city.

Dune design began this month. Next, there will be construction of a temporary parking lot lasting from late April to June.

Dune improvements will begin later this year and last until mid-2023.

The project is costing the city $600,000.

Greenies, the iconic Ocean View bar, closed in 2018 and was torn down. Since then, the city has been getting feedback from the community about what to put there.

This is Phase One of a project to revitalize the area. Phase Two gives options to build a restaurant at the site.

