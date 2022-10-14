City of Norfolk prepares for a busy weekend full of festivals and events

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk city leaders and police are preparing for a busy weekend with big crowds expected for a couple of big events.

The RnB Block Party kicks off Friday night from 5-11 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Plaza. There will be live entertainment featuring all local DJs.

Concert Producer Antonio Dowe said close to 5,000 people are expected. Norfolk Police and private security will be on hand to control crowds.

The 34th annual Virginia Wine Festival is back at Town Point Park. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those 21 and up can taste wine from more than 25 Virginia wineries. There will be food and retail vendors.

FestEvents is organizing the wine festival. CEO Jordan Lett said they expect up to 10,000 people to attend on Saturday alone. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and Homeland Security will be there for crowd control.

Norfolk State University is wrapping up its Homecoming week. The Homecoming Parade kicks off on Saturday at 8 a.m. followed by a football game at 2 p.m.

NSU said plenty of university police will be on hand.