City of Norfolk seeks public's input on reuse of former Ocean View restaurant site

Norfolk city officials are asking for the Ocean View community's input on how to put the "view" back in Ocean View.

According to a release from the city, city officials are discussing what to do with the former site of Greenie's, a restaurant that closed and was demolished in 2018. A meeting was held in 2019 where the public was invited to provide input on what they wanted to see happen to the site, and over the past two years a two-phase redevelopment plan was drawn up based on community requests.

Under Phase 1, the dune line will be reestablished to provide natural coastal protection against storm surge and high waves, prevent or reduce coastal flooding and structural damage and provide important ecological habitat. The Ocean View Beach Park walkway behind the dune will be extended, and an ADA-accessible beach access point will be built.

Parking spaces will be added as an extension to the current parking lot with a space for food trucks connecting to the new parking lot. Finally, a proposed turf area will be installed that can be programmed later, if desired by the community.

The second phase proposes two options, both of which would occur to the west of 1st View Street and build off the work established in Phase 1. Option 1 is a one-story waterfront restaurant with outdoor and rooftop dining, and Option 2 is a waterfront restaurant with outdoor dining and a larger footprint.

While community input led to this stage of redevelopment planning, the still city wants to hear from residents on these proposed plans. If you would like to provide feedback, contact the Department of City Planning at 757-664-4752 or email planning@norfolk.gov.