City of Portsmouth hosts inaugural 'End Gun Violence Day' with back to school giveaway & streetball tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Gun violence has affected the Hampton Roads area, specifically among the youth in recent times.

The City of Portsmouth, in partnership with the Big H.O.M.I.E.S. community outreach program, is sponsoring a Back-to-School Give-Away on Saturday, August 28. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Portsmouth City Park.

Organizers say free school supplies will be given away to students and the whole family is encouraged to come out as there will be various family activities like bounce houses. Free haircuts will also be provided to students.

Over 25 vendors will be onsite to provide resources for the community.

SLAM will host a 'Basketball Tournament on the River'. Eight teams are welcome to register for a $500 entry fee. There will be a $2,000 cash prize to the winning team. To register a team contact (804) 399-0579 or (757) 735-2024.

According to organizers, there will be an $18,000 basketball court built just for this one-day event, due to the city park not having any basketball courts.

There will be also a free vaccination clinic onsite, hosted by the Portsmouth Health Department.

