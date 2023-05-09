City of Portsmouth offering free $100 gift cards to seniors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth says it’s offering free $100 gift cards to senior residents to thank them for combating the spread of COVID-19.

The gift cards are part of one of the city's Senior Care incentive programs that aim to prevent the virus from spreading. The city says the gift cards also intend to provide financial relief to its senior residents.

Those interested in redeeming a gift card must meet the following qualifications, according to the city:



Must be age 62 or older (born on or before May 22, 1961)

Must reside in Portsmouth

Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (this does not include boosters)

Applications can be filled out online, printed or picked up at one of the following locations, according to the city:



Social Services, 1701 High St, Portsmouth, Va. 23704

Portsmouth Senior Station, 3500 Clifford St, Portsmouth, Va. 23707

Portsmouth City Hall, 801 Crawford St, Portsmouth, Va. 23704

Any City of Portsmouth Library

During the application process, applicants must provide proof of Portsmouth residency, a copy of their vaccine card, and a copy of their ID (either their state-issued identification card or their driver’s license), according to the city.

Once an application gets approved, the City Manager’s office will reach out to recipients with details about the time and place to pick up a gift card.

The city says fees may apply.