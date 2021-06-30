City of Portsmouth to provide free meals to local children this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Kids in Portsmouth won't have to worry about getting a meal this summer.
The Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program that provides meals to all children in the city free of charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites, dates and times:
Cavalier Manor Recreation Center
- Where: 404 Viking Street
- When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Churchland Elementary–Summer RAYS
- Where: 5601 Michael Lane
- When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Cradock Recreation Center
- Where: 308 Allen Road
- When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Dales Homes
- Where: 1729 Columbus Avenue
- When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times:
- Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Douglass Park Elementary–21 Century
- Where: 34 Grand Street
- When: 7/12/21 – 7/30/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times:
- Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Foundation Stone–Hope Village
- Where: 611 6th Street
- When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hamilton Place
- Where: 1036 Patriot Way
- When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center
- Where: 2430 Turnpike Road
- When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast/Lunch 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
John Tyler–Summer RAYS
- Where: 3649 Hartford Street
- When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Marriner Christian Academy–Grove Baptist
- Where: 6006 Churchland Boulevard
- When: 6/28/21– 9/01/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center
- Where: 900 Elm Avenue
- When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8-9 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Park View Elementary–21st Century
- Where: 260 Elm Avenue
- When: 7/06/21 – 7/30/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 10:15-11:15 a.m.
- Lunch 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Seaboard Square
- Where: 2847 Berkley Avenue
- When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saint Mark Deliverance Center
- Where: 3801 Turnpike Road
- When: 8/04/21 – 8/05/21 Wednesday–Thursday
- Meal times
- Supper ONLY 6:15-7:15 p.m.
Swanson Homes
- Where: 1746 South Street
- When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Urban Outreach–Hope Charitable Services
- Where: 3516 Winchester Drive
- When: 7/06/21– 8/21/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 9-10 a.m.
- Lunch 12-2 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson–Football
- Where: 1401 Elmhurst Lane
- When: 7/12/21 – 8/20/21– Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Supper ONLY 6:15-7:15 p.m.
W. E. Waters Middle
- Where: 600 Roosevelt Boulevard
- When: 8/16/21– 8/26/21 Monday–Thursday
- Meal times
- Breakfast 8:15- 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
- Where: 225 Hatton Street
- When: 6/28/21– 8/27/21 Monday–Friday
- Meal times
- Lunch ONLY 12-2 p.m.
Hampton City Schools announced last week it is also participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program.