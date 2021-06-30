City of Portsmouth to provide free meals to local children this summer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Kids in Portsmouth won't have to worry about getting a meal this summer.

The Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program that provides meals to all children in the city free of charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites, dates and times:

Cavalier Manor Recreation Center

Where: 404 Viking Street

When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 8-9 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Churchland Elementary–Summer RAYS

Where: 5601 Michael Lane

When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 8-9 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Cradock Recreation Center

Where: 308 Allen Road

When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Dales Homes

Where: 1729 Columbus Avenue

When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times:

Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Douglass Park Elementary–21 Century

Where: 34 Grand Street

When: 7/12/21 – 7/30/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times: Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Foundation Stone–Hope Village

Where: 611 6 th Street

Street When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Hamilton Place

Where: 1036 Patriot Way

When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center

Where: 2430 Turnpike Road

When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast/Lunch 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



John Tyler–Summer RAYS

Where: 3649 Hartford Street

When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 8-9 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Marriner Christian Academy–Grove Baptist

Where: 6006 Churchland Boulevard

When: 6/28/21– 9/01/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 8-9 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center

Where: 900 Elm Avenue

When: 6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 8-9 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Park View Elementary–21st Century

Where: 260 Elm Avenue

When: 7/06/21 – 7/30/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 10:15-11:15 a.m. Lunch 12:30-2:30 p.m.



Seaboard Square

Where: 2847 Berkley Avenue

When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Saint Mark Deliverance Center

Where: 3801 Turnpike Road

When: 8/04/21 – 8/05/21 Wednesday–Thursday

Meal times Supper ONLY 6:15-7:15 p.m.



Swanson Homes

Where: 1746 South Street

When: 7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast/Lunch 11 a.m.–1 p.m.



Urban Outreach–Hope Charitable Services

Where: 3516 Winchester Drive

When: 7/06/21– 8/21/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Breakfast 9-10 a.m. Lunch 12-2 p.m.



Woodrow Wilson–Football

Where: 1401 Elmhurst Lane

When: 7/12/21 – 8/20/21– Monday–Friday

Meal times Supper ONLY 6:15-7:15 p.m.



W. E. Waters Middle

Where: 600 Roosevelt Boulevard

When: 8/16/21– 8/26/21 Monday–Thursday

Meal times Breakfast 8:15- 9:15 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Zion Baptist Church

Where: 225 Hatton Street

When: 6/28/21– 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Meal times Lunch ONLY 12-2 p.m.



Hampton City Schools announced last week it is also participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program.