Hampton schools to provide summer meals to children

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools are set to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's "Summer Food Service" program.

The city will be holding meal giveaways at two schools - Mary T. Christian and Langley Elementary in addition to four bus sites.

Meals are free for kids and will be served on a first come, first serve basis.

Tuesday was the first day of the meal service and they will operate through September 3.

All sites will be open Monday through Thursday each week.

Here is a list of open sites:

Mary T. Christian Elementary 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (formerly Cary Elementary)

Langley Elementary 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Bus - Derby Run - 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. (6 Derby Dr, Hampton)

Bus - Hampton Soccer Field - 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. (Old Buckroe Road, Hampton)

Bus - Hampton Community Townhomes - 11:10 - 11:30 a.m. (2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton)

Bus - Langley Square Apartments - 11:10 - 11:30 a.m. (130 Doolittle Rd, Hampton)

5-Day Meal Kit - Andrews PreK-8 - 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

5-Day Meal Kit - Phenix PreK-8 - 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis at the above locations.