City of Suffolk seeking public input on issues including roadway improvement, downtown revitalization

News 3
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:54:48-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — City of Suffolk officials say they are seeking public input on a number of issues that could have a big impact on residents.

The city says it’s seeking community members’ opinions on the following topics:

  • Planning and coordinating approaches for residential and commercial development
  • Carefully managing the impacts of increased residential development
  • Mitigating traffic congestion and developing roadway improvements
  • Designing a city that maintains its rural heritage and small-town feel
  • Creating opportunities for Downtown investment and revitalization
  • Incorporating open space, parks, entertainment, restaurants, recreation, and retail opportunities.

Those interested in providing in-person feedback can attend any of the following Community Feedback Sessions:

  • Suffolk City Hall, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
  • Southwestern Elementary School, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
  • Chuckatuck Fire Department, Feb. 9 and 6 p.m.
  • John Yeates Middle School, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
  • Nansemond River High School, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
  • Col. Fred Cherry Middle School, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Curtis R. Milteer, Sr. Recreation Center, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Residents can also share their thoughts by completing an online survey. The survey is available here.

