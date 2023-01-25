City of Suffolk seeking public input on issues including roadway improvement, downtown revitalization

SUFFOLK, Va. — City of Suffolk officials say they are seeking public input on a number of issues that could have a big impact on residents.

The city says it’s seeking community members’ opinions on the following topics:

Planning and coordinating approaches for residential and commercial development

Carefully managing the impacts of increased residential development

Mitigating traffic congestion and developing roadway improvements

Designing a city that maintains its rural heritage and small-town feel

Creating opportunities for Downtown investment and revitalization

Incorporating open space, parks, entertainment, restaurants, recreation, and retail opportunities.

Those interested in providing in-person feedback can attend any of the following Community Feedback Sessions:

Suffolk City Hall, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Southwestern Elementary School, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

Chuckatuck Fire Department, Feb. 9 and 6 p.m.

John Yeates Middle School, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

Nansemond River High School, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Col. Fred Cherry Middle School, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

Curtis R. Milteer, Sr. Recreation Center, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

Residents can also share their thoughts by completing an online survey. The survey is available here.