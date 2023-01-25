City of Suffolk seeking public input on issues including roadway improvement, downtown revitalization

SUFFOLK, Va. — City of Suffolk officials say they are seeking public input on a number of issues that could have a big impact on residents.
The city says it’s seeking community members’ opinions on the following topics:
- Planning and coordinating approaches for residential and commercial development
- Carefully managing the impacts of increased residential development
- Mitigating traffic congestion and developing roadway improvements
- Designing a city that maintains its rural heritage and small-town feel
- Creating opportunities for Downtown investment and revitalization
- Incorporating open space, parks, entertainment, restaurants, recreation, and retail opportunities.
Those interested in providing in-person feedback can attend any of the following Community Feedback Sessions:
- Suffolk City Hall, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
- Southwestern Elementary School, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
- Chuckatuck Fire Department, Feb. 9 and 6 p.m.
- John Yeates Middle School, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
- Nansemond River High School, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
- Col. Fred Cherry Middle School, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
- Curtis R. Milteer, Sr. Recreation Center, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
Residents can also share their thoughts by completing an online survey. The survey is available here.