PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth city officials are warning citizens of some fraudulent activity.

In a release Thursday, the city said people claiming to be city employees are visiting residents and asking them for money and personal information.

City officials said they will never ask for these things if they visit your home.

Anyone who believes they've experienced fraud should call police at 757–393–5300 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.