Watch
News

Actions

Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player

UVA Lacrosse Players Killing
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - Members of the Virginia women's lacrosse team hold candles during a memorial for teammate Yeardley Love at the school in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, May 5, 2010. Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead, George Huguely, convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial. Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 25, 2022 in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
UVA Lacrosse Players Killing
Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 15:19:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead, the man convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial.

Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love.

The lawsuit filed by Love's mother seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. Huguely is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Many of the same witnesses who testified during the criminal trial are expected to testify again at the civil trial.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home