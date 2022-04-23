Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead, the man convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial.

Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love.

The lawsuit filed by Love's mother seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. Huguely is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Many of the same witnesses who testified during the criminal trial are expected to testify again at the civil trial.