Claims planned to be filed against Norfolk officer accused of violent traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman who was pulled over and arrested by Norfolk Police in the early morning hours of July 5 after a traffic stop for speeding that claimed turned aggressive is now filing claims against the officer involved.

The woman, Ebony Holmes, attorney Amina Matheny-Willard, said the traffic stop happened along the 1100 block of Tallwood Street. She added that at one point, the officer ordered Holmes to step out of the car. Holmes opened the car door, which hit the officer.

Matheny-Willard said she believes that is what prompted the officer’s behavior of forcefully placing Holmes on the ground, which resulted in bruises.

Holmes' attorney now says they plan to file a claim against the Norfolk officer involved in the traffic stop.

"Claims will be filed against Vincent R. Tocco, who was a Norfolk Police Officer at the time he inflicted this abuse on Ms. Holmes, however, we believe that, as of the time of this writing, he is no longer in the employ of the Norfolk Police Department. Claims will also be filed against all of the other officers who were present and who allowed Tocco to violently attack Ms. Holmes and deny her of her Civil and Constitutional Rights. Claims will also be filed against the City of Norfolk Police Department for the actions of its officers," the letter from Matheny Willard stated.

According to the attorney's letter, they believe the officer is no longer an officer with the Norfolk Police officer.

This is a developing story.

