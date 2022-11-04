Clarks navy blue canvas shoes recalled for chemical exposure

About 113,000 pairs of Clarks canvas shoes were recalled on November 3 for containing the toxic chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine.

It is unclear how Clarks was made aware of the potential chemical hazard. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said no injuries related to the shoes have been reported.

The recalled Clarks shoe models include five styles of the brand’s navy blue canvas shoes. The shoes were sold at a variety of popular retail stores including Macy’s, Kohl’s, DSW and more.

Clarks is urging consumers to immediately stop wearing the recalled shoes, and instructions for a full refund can be found on www.clarkusa.com.

