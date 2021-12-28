Cleaning experts say there's a certain way to deep clean your home after contracting COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va.— As the Coronavirus continues to spread, a question that arises is how should you sanitize your home after getting COVID-19?. News3 spoke with cleaning experts who said you may have the tools you need right under your kitchen sink.

As COVID cases rise and families are at home in quarantine, once the isolation period is over, cleaning experts said you must sanitize.

Travis Darden, Darden and Sons, LLC said "There's a big difference in cleaning sanitizing. People think they can clean, mop, wipe down, use fabuloso, and everything smells great. But in actuality, you did not sanitize and disinfect.

Experts suggest letting your cleaning products sit for 10 minutes rather than immediately wiping it down. This includes interior and exterior door knobs, on a consistent bases. All light switches, hand rails, refrigerator door handles, and cabinet doors.

A common question is should air filters be replaced after having COVID-19. According to the Virginia Department of Health, they tell us it's not necessary to replace your air filters after having COVID-19. However, they do suggest you change them on a regular basis.

The CDC and the National Institutes of Health also said while it’s possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface with the virus on it, the risk is low, and it’s much more likely to spread from person to person.

If you're interested in, in-home cleanings you can find more information at Darden and Sons, LLC.