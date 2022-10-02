Cleanup, preparations underway on the Peninsula ahead of next round of weather

HAMPTON, Va. - Some areas on the peninsula are still cleaning up from Friday's severe weather, and making preparations for another round of weather coming into Hampton Roads on Sunday and Monday.

The Maritime Center in Hampton was damaged by high winds on Friday; the exterior panels ripped off in several places. Crews were seen repairing it Saturday, and that's not all they were doing.

“We’re going around the city and are making sure all the storm drains are clear, and the sewers are clear for the potential flooding on Sunday and Monday,” said city spokesperson Brian Marchese.

In other parts of Hampton, a tree was seen uprooted on Sargeant Street. One street over on Shelton Drive, two trees went down. One fell directly on a house, and another narrowly missed another home.

“You didn’t think it was going to be that strong coming in but it came in pretty strong, the trees and power lines were snapping, it was crazy,” said resident Danny Corliss.

In Poquoson, signs are placed along Poquoson Avenue warning residents for the potential for high water. On Saturday, water was seen covering several roads, including Messick Road.

“We didn’t even open yesterday just because of being able to get here, with the high tides, the incoming rain and the flooding Messick Road really takes a beating,” said Cathy Owen, who owns a nearby restaurant called the Point BBQ.

She said for the next 24 hours, they'll be monitoring the weather.

“We’re just taking it day by day but it definitely weighs heavy on our mind, are we going to be able to open tomorrow and what will that look like," Owen said.

