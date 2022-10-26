Clorox recalls three Pine-Sol cleaning products due to potential bacteria exposure

On Tuesday, Clorox issued a recall for its Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaners, CloroxPro Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh cleansers due to concerns about bacteria exposure. The affected products do not include the Original Pine-Sol scent.

Test results revealed the presence of bacteria in certain recalled Pine-Sol products. Clorox said the contaminated products include roughly 37 million products produced from January 2021 to September 2022 at its facility in Forest Park, Georgia.

So far, there have been no incidents or injuries from exposure to bacteria in the Pine-Sol cleaners. However, Clorox said the bacteria can cause adverse effects for those with weakened immune systems, including serious infection.

Clorox recommends that consumers immediately stop using the recalled products. The company is offering full refunds for consumers who purchased any of the impacted Pine-Sol products.

For more information and a full list of the recalled Pine-Sol cleaners, click here.