Close Hampton Roads Delegate races are within margins for recounts

NORFOLK, Va. - Two races for Hampton Roads House of Delegates seats could be heading for recounts.

The races for Districts 85 and 91 are both within a half-a-percent between the winning and losing candidate, meaning if the losing candidate requests a recount the state would pay for it.

In the 91st District, Democrat Martha Mugler withdrew a concession to Republican A.C. Cordoza over the weekend after voting totals shifted. The two are currently separated by just 94 votes.

That district includes parts of Hampton, York County, and Poquoson.

In the 85th District of Virginia Beach, Democrat Alex Askew trails Republican Karen Greenhalgh by 127 votes. Numbers have also gone back and forth in that race.

On Tuesday, neither the Askew nor Mugler campaigns directly answered whether they would request recounts.

Local registrars have to certify the results by 5 pm on Tuesday. From there, the State Board of Elections will certify the results next week.

Once that process is completed, losing candidates can request recounts if the margin of victory is under one-percent. If the margin is under .5-percent, the state will pay. If it is between .5 and 1-percent, the losing candidate can pay.

Experts say generally results don't dramatically shift in recounts, but some changes are possible.

Right now, Republicans would have a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates if these results stand, meaning many are closely watching these two races as they could have a big impact on the final balance of power.