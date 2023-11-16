Close to 1,000 citations issued for cars parked on Hampton lawns

HAMPTON, Va. — You can't park on your lawn in Hampton. That rule has been a city ordinance for more than a year, and the city says in that time, they've issued 950 citations.

“It’s a matter of appearances. We want the city to look as attractive and beautiful as possible,” said city spokesperson Mike Holtzclaw.

Residents tell News 3, even though it's been an ordinance since July 1, 2022, they're still not on board.

“Does the city expect us to park on another street and walk home?" said Lisa Osborne. “I think it’s unfair, I’ve paid a lot of money in property taxes."

The option is to move your car to the street if street parking is available, but Rene Clements said that's not her first choice either.

“You gotta park your cars on the street and they get vandalized, or they get hit, and we’re responsible to pay for it,” said Clements.

Holtzclaw said you will get notice to move your car off your lawn before further action is taken.

"We’re not looking to drag people into court, that’s not the intention of this,” said Holtzclaw.

There are some exceptions, like loading and unloading, flooding events, and if no street parking is available.