Clydesdale, mini horse visit residents of Mathews convalescent center

Step Up TLC
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 06:01:37-04

MATHEWS Co., Va. - Residents of the Riverside Convalescent Center got a surprise Thursday — a pet therapy Clydesdale and a miniature horse roaming the halls.

According to Nancie Roahrig, the president and founder of Step Up Into TLC (Therapeutic Loving Caballos), JJ or Jumping Jack the Clydesdale and Buddy the mini horse formerly lived in Arizona before the organization moved to Gloucester in November 2021.

JJ is 18 years old and 18 hands tall, according to Roahrig, and used to pull a carriage for weddings.

Buddy is only 26 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Roahrig said he wears Build-a-Bear shoes and different costumes to fit the season.

To learn more about Step Up TLC, click here.

