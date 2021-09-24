CNU President Paul Trible announces retirement at end of 2021-22 academic year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport University President Paul Trible will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year, according to a statement from the university.

Trible has served as the university's president for more than 25 years.

After his retirement, Trible will take on a new position for one year with the title of chancellor. Adelia Thompson will serve as the university's interim president, and a search committee will seek candidates for the university's sixth president, who will take office in the summer of 2023.

According to a statement from the university, when the next president begins their term, Trible will serve on the school's faculty as the Davis Professor of Leadership and American Studies.

"We have a good plan and are committed to completing this national search with great success. As the search unfolds, we will ask the entire CNU family to offer advice," Board of Visitors Rector Robert Hatten said. "We will endeavor to make this process as transparent as possible, mindful that safeguards must be placed on personnel matters. Our charge is to ensure that the remarkable success of Christopher Newport is carried into the future with the next right leader at the helm – and we will rise to that challenge."