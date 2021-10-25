CNU students protest over scholar in residence's controversial tweet

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Students within the LGBTQ community, as well as allies and professors, gathered Monday to raise awareness, ask for more visibility, equity and for their voices to be heard.

They say they are hurt and offended by Scholar-in-Residence Sophia Nelson's comments, and many are asking for the university to part ways with her

"How does it make you feel? Is it enough to evoke change?" said one student from a megaphone.

"We will keep fighting for our rights. Our rights are human rights," yelled another student on the campus's Great Lawn.

"Reading her tweet, we felt uncomfortable and scared in a place we are supposed to call our home," said sophomore Abigail Honeycutt.

On October 11, Nelson, also an author and journalist, tweeted her viewpoints on bisexuality regarding a DC comic book character. She wrote, "I don't get why this is necessary. I don't! What if Christian parents of children reading comic books don't want their kids exposed to bi-sexual characters? This is being pushed on kids."

News 3 Screengrab of tweet

Her viewpoint on bisexuality is one of many tweets students shared with News 3.

"I felt outraged because representation is such a huge thing," said junior Fern Stockton. "I thought it was huge for one of the characters to be bisexual."

Three days later, Nelson took the tweet down and apologized, saying, "She is a university professor scholar now and mindful of the diversity, and her intent wasn't to hurt."

But those in the LGBTQ community are still reeling.

"I was sad and angry, and I would want the university to public denounce her actions. It's not what we stand for. It's not a community of excellence," said Honeycutt.

Many signed a petition asking for Nelson's removal from the university. Last week, the university responded, noting the tweet caused, "real damage here, causing pain, and anger."

President Paul Trible went on to say they will, "help heal, and do the work to promote diversity, equity and inclusion."

"'Why is she teaching students if she is not open to accepting them for who they are?' is what I would ask her," said Stockton.

The university said Monday they are working with Nelson to set up a date for her to come to campus for an "open dialogue." Nelson has said she welcomes the conversation.

Students say they would welcome that.

"She needs to come here and listen to the hurt she has caused. [Our] life experiences... they are nothing like hers," said Honeycutt.

We reached out to Nelson in response to the tweet, her thoughts about the protest and coming back to campus to hold an open dialogue but have not heard back.

Here is President Trible's full response to the tweet: