NORFOLK, Va. - A Coast Guard family's vehicle and a U-Haul trailer full of their belongings were stolen as they moved from one assignment to another, making a stop at the Norfolk Navy Lodge to rest.

But Tuesday, their things were found — including precious heirlooms like their daughters' baby albums.

Norfolk Police let the Crandall family know Tuesday morning that their vehicles and belongings were found, nearly 36 hours after the family initially reported the vehicles stolen. Not only that, the lock was still on the U-Haul trailer, meaning $30,000 worth of the family's possessions are safe.

Coast Guardsman Matt Crandall was moving with his family from Tampa, Florida to their new duty station in Massachusetts when they made an overnight stop in Norfolk. However, their vehicles were broken into, and their minivan was stolen — along with the U-Haul trailer they had hitched to it, filled with belongings like Crandall's military accomplishments, his wife's wedding ring and his daughters' baby books.

"I was very surprised," Crandall told News 3 about learning that Norfolk Police located the vehicles. "I mean, I didn't think it would be such a quick turnaround. And I was ecstatic that the U-haul hadn't even been opened because it had all the stuff we really cared about in there. Like all the baby books and stuff like that. So I'm super excited about that."

Crandall is flying back into Norfolk Wednesday morning to meet with police and reclaim the family's things. He says he's grateful for News 3's story, and thinks it helped people help them find their belongings.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones will meet up with Crandall for that reunion.