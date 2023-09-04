Coast Guard finds fisherman after boat capsizes in Lafayette River

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard says they received a call from Norfolk police at 7:18 a.m. Monday morning regarding a fisherman who found a sunken Jon boat in the Lafayette River.

A local crabber found a life jacket, three fishing poles and a fuel tank in the water, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said they then launched a MH 60 Jayhawk helicopter and a 29-foot response boat to find the owner.

Once the Coast Guard found the owner of the capsized Jon boat, he said he went underway to go fishing and his boat capsized. The Coast Guard said one other person was found aboard the Jon boat along with the owner.

The Coast Guard said everyone is safe and the fishermen are in contact with authorities to salvage the capsized boat.