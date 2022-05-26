Coast Guard looks into Carnival cruise ship passengers feeling sick from fumes

NORFOLK, Va. - Several passengers on the Carnival cruise ship are claiming to feel sick from the fumes the ship is releasing.

News 3 reached out to the Coast Guard and we've been told that they are looking into it.

According to one person, the fumes made him so delirious that he tried to jump off the ship.

The passengers we spoke with told us that Carnival had people aboard the ship sign an NDA agreement, but they did not sign it.

