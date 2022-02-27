Watch
Coast Guard medevacs injured crew member from container ship near Hatteras

Posted at 4:27 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 16:27:19-05

HATTERAS, N.C. - A crew member was taken to the hospital by the Coast Guard Sunday after being injured on a container ship that was 57 miles east of Hatteras.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Five Command Center in Portsmouth received a call just before 4 a.m. from the container vessel Ivar Reefer. They said a crew member had seriously injured her hand while working in the engine room and required medical assistance.

The command center launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, who met the Ivar Reefer offshore and hoisted the crew member aboard.

The injured crew member was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

