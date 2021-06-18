Watch
Coast Guard medevacs mariner to Sentara Albemarle after medical incident offshore Virginia/North Carolina state line

Posted at 10:46 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 22:46:41-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a mariner 17 miles offshore the Virginia/North Carolina state line Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina command center received a call at 3:35 p.m. from a research trawler that a person aboard was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Coast Guard watchstanders launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, which arrived on scene and took the person to Sentara Albermarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.

The agency did not provide any further updates about the mariner's condition.

