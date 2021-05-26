Coast Guard, other agencies cleaning up oil spill in Norfolk creek

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and its partner agencies have been cleaning up an oil spill in Steamboat Creek in Norfolk since Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says as of Tuesday afternoon, about 300 feet of shoreline has been discovered to be impacted from a reported waste oil tank overflow incident that happened on shore.

Officials don't currently know how much waste oil went into the water from shore, but they say the source is secured.

An oil spill response organization has been contracted to conduct cleanup operations in the impacted area.

A Coast Guard Sector Virginia pollution investigation team, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office are working in conjunction with local agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts.

Clean up efforts are ongoing.

