Watch
News

Actions

Coast Guard, other agencies cleaning up oil spill in Norfolk creek

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
oil, gas and fuel storage tanks
Generic oil, oil tank, fuel
Posted at 10:49 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:49:12-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and its partner agencies have been cleaning up an oil spill in Steamboat Creek in Norfolk since Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says as of Tuesday afternoon, about 300 feet of shoreline has been discovered to be impacted from a reported waste oil tank overflow incident that happened on shore.

Officials don't currently know how much waste oil went into the water from shore, but they say the source is secured.

An oil spill response organization has been contracted to conduct cleanup operations in the impacted area.

A Coast Guard Sector Virginia pollution investigation team, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office are working in conjunction with local agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts.

Clean up efforts are ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections