Coast Guard partners with local agencies to search for missing woman near Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Coast Guard has partnered with local agencies to search for a missing 58-year-old woman who was reported to have fallen in the water.

According to reports, she fell in the water at Deep Creek near the James River Sunday evening in Newport News.

A notification was sent out to Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center from Warwick Marina at 8:34 pm. Confirming that there was a person in the water.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was also issued for the area.

Sector Virginia launched a crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth. Air Station Elizabeth City sent an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to search the area.

Newport News Police and York County Police Departments have provided multiple assets to assist with the search on scene.

The assets include drones, sonar scanners and small boats.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Suffolk County Fire Department and James City County Fire Department are also assisting in the search.

The investigation is ongoing.