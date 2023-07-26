Coast Guard reports several severe injures in Oregon Inlet accident

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

The US Coast Guard reports that one person is in critical condition and nine others went to the hospital in the wake of a boating accident on the morning of Wednesday, July 26.

According to a post on the Facebook page of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet, the station received a report of a capsized fan boat with 11 people onboard that was less than a mile west of the station. Upon arriving on scene, crews waded to the crash site to find the fan boat had flipped and re-righted itself.

Crews then began to triage and determined there to be two patients with more severe injuries, with the others non-life threatening. According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, the most severely injured individual, characterized in critical condition, was medivaced to Norfolk General Hospital. Seven passengers were taken to Outer Banks Health (formerly Outer Banks Hospital), two of them drove themselves to the hospital and one did not require a visit to the hospital.

The NC Marine Patrol, Dare County EMS and Nags Head Fire Department aided in the transport of the injured to hospital.