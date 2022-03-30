Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners east of Pamlico Sound

HATTERAS, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners Tuesday morning.

The mariners activated their emergency beacons when their 27-foot sailing vessel lost propulsion 35 miles east of Pamlico Sound.

Officials received a report shortly after 7 a.m. from the International Emergency Rescue Control Center that a Satellite Emergency Notification Device (SENDS) was activated.

District Five watchstanders launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and a boat crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Station Fort Macon to respond. The aircrew arrived on the scene and confirmed with the master of the sailing vessel that it had lost both its sails and its engine.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to have an emergency notification beacon on board your vessel any time you take to the water,” said Lt. Andrew Grady, operations unit watchstander at the District Five command center. “The master of this sailing vessel not only had two forms of alert, but also an updated emergency contact who was able to share with us his float plan, allowing us to get to his vessel quickly and get him and his passengers to safety.”

The aircrew rescued the three mariners and flew them back to Elizabeth City.

Officials say no injuries were reported.