Coast Guard rescues 3 people after vessel capsizes in Mathews County

MATHEWS CO., Va. — Three people were rescued after a catamaran capsized Saturday night near New Point.

A family member of the three missing people called the Coast Guard around 8 p.m. Saturday to they were overdue for their scheduled return.

Virginia Marine Police recovered two of the three people clinging to New Point Spit Channel Light #2, a nearby aid to navigation.

A Coast Guard crew recovered the third survivor. All three people were wearing life jackets and were recovered without injury and taken to Davis Creek for EMS evaluation.

“This family is celebrating Father’s Day, because everyone was wearing a life jacket,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, search and rescue coordinator for Sector Virginia. “They were successfully located in large part because of that decision. The Coast Guard appreciates the local partnerships in locating the survivors and quickly returning them all home.”

The following units and agencies participated in the search of Dyers Creek, Mobjack Bay and portions of the Chesapeake Bay for the missing persons: