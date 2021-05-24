Coast Guard rescues 50-year old man stranded in Chesapeake Bay during severe weather

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old man after his boat was caught in severe weather in the Chesapeake Bay on Monday.

Officials say a man in distress contacted watchstanders around 1:15 p.m., to report that he was experiencing harsh weather and that his vessel had overturned.

Crews rescued the mariner from the overturned vessel, and transported him to shore where he was treated by medics and released.

“This rescue was successful in part due to the mariner being equipped with a VHF radio and a life jacket. It's why we always ask that you leave prepared for the worst case scenario,” said Brian Badami, a watchstander at Sector Virginia Command Center. “We would like to also remind mariners to stay vigilant on checking issued weather advisories to ensure they go out in safe weather conditions."

