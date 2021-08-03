Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat sinks 60 miles off Chincoteague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued six people on Monday, 60 miles east of Chincoteague, with the help of a good Samaritan.

Watchstanders received the initial distress call through VHF Channel 16 from the captain of the Knot Stressin’. The captain told officials that the vessel’s engine room was flooded and all aboard were abandoning ship into a life raft.

Crews arrived on the scene and retrieved all six survivors.

In addition to having a working VHF radio and life raft on board, all survivors had life jackets and personal locator beacons, which allowed watchstanders to know their exact location.

No injuries were reported, but the boat was unrecoverable.

“There are so many factors that made this case a success,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Pulliam, Sector Virginia Command Center Chief. “We have a command center staffed by true professionals, who were able to quickly coordinate the rescue of these individuals, and there are amazing people out on the water who do not hesitate when they hear lives are in danger. These mariners were also well-prepared in terms of having the right safety equipment onboard and knowing how to use it.”

