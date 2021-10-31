Coast Guard rescues boaters near Morehead City, North Carolina

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. –The Coast Guard rescued two boaters near Cedar Island Saturday evening.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center were told by dispatchers from Carteret County that a small boat capsized and left two boaters stranded.

A MH-60 Jayhawks helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was deployed to locate the boaters. Coast Guard Station Hobucken and Harkers Island Fire Department launched boat crews to assist as a well.

There were also two good samaritan vessels helping with the rescue efforts.

After being found, the boaters were taken to Cedar Island Ferry Terminal where emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

One boater was observed to potentially exhibit symptoms of hypothermia.