Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard on Tuesday

They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at around 8 a.m. Monday from a good Samaritan that the 46-foot sailing vessel Big Adventure participating in the Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally from Hampton, Virginia to Antigua, had struck an object causing rudder failure.

Officials were then able to establish communications with the vessel via email.

Crews responded to the scene where they embarked the two mariners and towed the vessel to Chesapeake Bay where it was transferred to a commercial towboat.

"We encourage all boaters to outfit their vessels with appropriate communications and safety equipment, such as a satellite phone and EPIRB," said Lt. Sheena Bannon, District Five command duty officer. "When operating more than 20 miles offshore, VHF and cellphone communications become unreliable. Vessels participating in the Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally received a search and rescue briefing from command center personnel prior to their departure, and provided us with emergency contact information, offering many ways to establish communication with the mariners."

According to officials the mariners have no reported injuries.