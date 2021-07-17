Coast Guard rescues woman swept out to sea off Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 67-year-old woman after she was swept out to sea from Metompkin Inlet on Friday.

Dispatchers in Accomack County notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia.

The woman’s husband called 911 after witnessing her get swept out to sea.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia dispatched a 24-foot Special Purpose Watercraft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Wachapreague and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to search for the woman.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission also conducted search efforts.

The Station Wachapreague boatcrew found the woman a mile off Metompkin Inlet. She was clinging to a boogie board.

The boatcrew then took the woman to Folly Creek Boat Ramp.

“Through rapid coordination efforts of the command center watchstanders and partner agencies, we were able to conduct an effective rescue and safely bring the survivor back to shore,” said Lt. Steven Pope, Command Duty Officer at Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “This is another example of an efficient and rapid response effort as well as interagency coordination.”

Download the News 3 app for updates.