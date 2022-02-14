Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft near Drum Inlet

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard has responded to a report of a downed aircraft about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet Sunday evening.

Officials received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. According to the report, the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen.

A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon Motor Lifeboat crew and a Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City was also launched.

Officials say the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, local fire department, and national park service beach crews are also assisting with response efforts.

This is a developing story.