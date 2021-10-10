Coast Guard searches for 2 people near Portsmouth Island

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for two people in the water in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island.

Officials received a report via 911 around 4:15 p.m., that a canoe capsized canoe with two people aboard. The reporting source witnessed the canoe capsize but reported having one percent battery life remaining, according to the Coast Guard.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was launched as well as a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

Hyde County Sheriff's Department, North Carolina Wildlife, and North Carolina Park Services are assisting in the search.