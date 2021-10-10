Watch
News

Actions

Coast Guard searches for 2 people near Portsmouth Island

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
generic
Posted at 11:25 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 23:25:01-04

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for two people in the water in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island.

Officials received a report via 911 around 4:15 p.m., that a canoe capsized canoe with two people aboard. The reporting source witnessed the canoe capsize but reported having one percent battery life remaining, according to the Coast Guard.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was launched as well as a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet. 

Hyde County Sheriff's Department, North Carolina Wildlife, and North Carolina Park Services are assisting in the search.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections